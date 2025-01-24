Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
BNED opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.12.
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%.
Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.
