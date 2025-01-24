Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

BNED opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter worth $169,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 104.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 77,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,365,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 784,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

