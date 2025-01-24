Silver Lake Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up 1.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Global Payments by 770.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,608. This trade represents a 15.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $107.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

