JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,345 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,651,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,392,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 280,936 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $947,000.

Shares of BATS:BBHY opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

