National Presto Industries Receives $126.4 Million Contract for Small Diameter Bomb; Subsidiary Recognized for Achievement

National Presto Industries, Inc., a Wisconsin-based company, revealed in an 8-K filing on January 23, 2025, that its subsidiary, Spectra Technologies, LLC, operating under the National Defense Corporation within Presto’s Defense Division Holding Company, has secured a significant contract. The contract is for their Small Diameter Bomb and amounts to $126.4 million.

The detailed announcement regarding this contract award has been documented in a press release, which has been included as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing. It is important to note that this exhibit is not to be considered as “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor is it incorporated by reference in any submission under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless explicitly indicated by specific reference in such a submission.

Additionally, as part of the 8-K filing, National Presto Industries listed Exhibits 99.1, which covers the aforementioned press release, and Exhibit 104, the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

The filing also included a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements in compliance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It was emphasized that certain important factors could potentially result in outcomes differing from those anticipated in the statements made. Investors were urged to approach all forward-looking statements with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Factors that could impact actual results were outlined in the filing, including government defense spending and requirements, government termination possibilities, interest rates, relationships with major customers, unforeseen challenges faced by subcontractors and suppliers, pricing pressures, rising costs in production elements like materials and labor, and other elements that might be periodically detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the document was signed by Maryjo Cohen, the President, and Chief Executive Officer of National Presto Industries, Inc., on January 24, 2025.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

