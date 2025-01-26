CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Shares Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $405.76 and last traded at $404.56. Approximately 168,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 361,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $421.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CACI. StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $557.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.50.

Get CACI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CACI International

CACI International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $433.55 and its 200 day moving average is $471.35.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CACI International by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of CACI International by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 53,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,417,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.