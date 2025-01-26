Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Global Payments by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,047,000 after buying an additional 785,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,502,000 after acquiring an additional 515,763 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,090,000 after acquiring an additional 490,411 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,113,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Global Payments by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,949,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,516,000 after purchasing an additional 349,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 5,800 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,608. The trade was a 15.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.0 %

GPN stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.50. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

