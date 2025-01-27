Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII Successfully Completes Initial Public Offering and Private Placement Units

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII, a Cayman Islands exempted company, has recently completed its initial public offering (IPO) and private placement units transactions, as detailed in a recently filed 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The IPO, which occurred on January 21, 2025, saw the company offer 19.0 million units (Units) at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $190.0 million.

Simultaneously with the IPO, the company closed the private placement and sale of 690,000 private placement units at the same price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $6.9 million. Of these Private Placement Units, 500,000 were purchased by HC VII Sponsor LLC, the company’s sponsor, and the remaining 190,000 were acquired by the underwriters of the IPO: Cohen & Company Capital Markets, Clear Street LLC, and Loop Capital Markets LLC.

A total of $190.0 million of net proceeds from the IPO and private placement, including underwriters’ deferred underwriting discounts and commissions of up to $7.6 million, was placed into a segregated trust account located in the United States. This Trust Account will hold the funds until the completion of the Company’s initial business combination.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII will provide public shareholders with the opportunity to redeem their public shares upon the completion of the initial business combination, either through a general meeting or a tender offer. The IPO, detailed in the financial report, resulted in the issuance of Class A ordinary shares and share rights to participating investors.

An audited balance sheet as of January 21, 2025, reflecting the proceeds from the IPO and private placement units, was included in the report. Furthermore, subsequent events and transactions post the balance sheet date were reviewed, with no adjustments or disclosures identified.

The Company’s SEC filing also provides information on related party transactions, share structures, registration rights, underwriting agreements, deferred legal fees, and fair value measurements of financial assets and liabilities. The report highlights the Company’s financial standing and the completion of crucial financial transactions as it moves forward with potential business combinations.

This article is based on information disclosed in an 8-K SEC Filing by Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII and reflects the company’s recent financial achievements and strategic moves in the market.

We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on September 27, 2024 for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

