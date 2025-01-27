Insider Selling: Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) EVP Sells 45,070 Shares of Stock

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 45,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $404,277.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,340.21. The trade was a 19.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lightbridge Stock Performance
Shares of LTBR opened at $8.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. Lightbridge Co. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.19.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Lightbridge Company Profile
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.
