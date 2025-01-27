Insider Selling: Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) EVP Sells 45,070 Shares of Stock

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 45,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $404,277.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,340.21. The trade was a 19.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lightbridge Stock Performance

Shares of LTBR opened at $8.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. Lightbridge Co. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lightbridge

Lightbridge Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lightbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightbridge during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lightbridge by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lightbridge by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.