Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FI opened at $208.90 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.13 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The stock has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

View Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.