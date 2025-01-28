BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance
ZUT traded down C$0.25 on Tuesday, hitting C$20.72. 718,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,031. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.93 and a 12 month high of C$23.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.77.
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Company Profile
