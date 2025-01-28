BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

ZUT traded down C$0.25 on Tuesday, hitting C$20.72. 718,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,031. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.93 and a 12 month high of C$23.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.77.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an equal weight utilities companies index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Utilities Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index.

