IG Group Holdings plc Plans Dividend of GBX 13.86 (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.86 ($0.17) per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IG Group Trading Up 0.6 %

IGG opened at GBX 1,022 ($12.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 982.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 945.06. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 671 ($8.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,106 ($13.76). The stock has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.26, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

IG Group (LON:IGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX 55.30 ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. IG Group had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 32.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IG Group will post 104.0295119 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Insider Transactions at IG Group

In other IG Group news, insider Marieke Flament acquired 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 937 ($11.66) per share, with a total value of £49,988.95 ($62,198.52). Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

IG Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients.

