Regis Corporation Extends Expiration Date of Tax Benefits Preservation Plan

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) announced today that it has entered into Amendment No. 1 to its Tax Benefits Preservation Plan. The Amendment, dated January 27, 2025, extends the expiration date of the Plan from January 29, 2025, to January 29, 2028, subject to earlier termination events as outlined in Section 7(a) of the Plan.

The company disclosed that the Amendment to the Plan was made in agreement with Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, serving as the rights agent. As per the provisions of the Plan, Regis Corporation will present the Extension to its shareholders for approval at the upcoming annual or special shareholders’ meeting.

The Tax Benefits Preservation Plan, originally dated January 29, 2024, was detailed in exhibit 4.1 of the Company’s prior Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 30, 2024. For further information regarding the specifics of the Amendment, interested parties are directed to the full text of the Amendment attached as Exhibit 4.1 to the recent filing and incorporated therein by reference.

This announcement falls under Item 1.01, Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, and Item 3.03, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, as per the 8-K filing submitted by Regis Corporation.

Additionally, under Item 9.01, the company disclosed the relevant exhibit numbers:

– Exhibit 4.1: Amendment No. 1 to Tax Benefits Preservation Plan, dated January 27, 2025, by and between Regis Corporation and Equiniti Trust Company, LLC.

– Exhibit 104.1: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

In compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report was signed on behalf of Regis Corporation by Kersten D. Zupfer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, on January 28, 2025.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.

