Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS STBI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 million, a P/E ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 0.42. Sturgis Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

