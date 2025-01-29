Analysts Issue Forecasts for CGTX FY2024 Earnings

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian anticipates that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year. Brookline Capital Management has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $31.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

