First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC owned 3.57% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000.

NASDAQ:FTXG opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $26.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1965 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

