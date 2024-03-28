Ballew Advisors Inc Has $373,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTXL. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 300,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 213,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 42,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $90.54. 29,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,281. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.