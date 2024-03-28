Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 304 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises about 1.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.04. 1,446,376 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

