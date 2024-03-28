Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases Shares of 13,800 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HASI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,955. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

