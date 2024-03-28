Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 22.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 97.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Utah Medical Products Trading Up 1.3 %

UTMD traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.11. 36,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,599. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $100.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $258.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.12.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

