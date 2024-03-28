GenTrust LLC Sells 779 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GenTrust LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $444.01. 36,607,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,988,266. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.84 and its 200-day moving average is $399.66.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.