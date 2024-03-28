Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Up 72.6% in March

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the February 29th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global Self Storage by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Global Self Storage by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 375,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Trading Up 1.6 %

SELF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,988. The company has a market cap of $49.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.20. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

Global Self Storage Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

