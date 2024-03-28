McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $35.18 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 7.0% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $35,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.31. 1,002,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,486. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

