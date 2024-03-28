Navalign LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Navalign LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Navalign LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.23. 315,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.71.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

