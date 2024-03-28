Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 7.8%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 1,175,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,938,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.11.

Oatly Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.28.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 53.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62,766 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 430.8% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

