Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,831 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,477,000 after purchasing an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WTW traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.00. 559,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,757. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WTW. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.