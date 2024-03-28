Saxon Interests Inc. Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,323,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,007,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

