Square Token One Day Volume Reaches $49.82 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Square Token has a market cap of $94,472.92 and $49.82 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Square Token has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04454196 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $43.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

