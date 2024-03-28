Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,067. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $181.95 and a 1 year high of $241.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

