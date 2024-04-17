Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.15 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.44). Approximately 52,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 60,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.46).

Van Elle Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £37.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,183.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.25.

Get Van Elle alerts:

Van Elle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Van Elle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.