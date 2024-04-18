First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.22 and last traded at $52.35. Approximately 6,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 16,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2998 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.