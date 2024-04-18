First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.22 and last traded at $52.35. Approximately 6,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 16,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2998 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 49,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

