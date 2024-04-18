FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading 0.3% Higher

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $41.15. 437,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 724,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,055,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,963 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 33.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 730,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after purchasing an additional 182,474 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $24,612,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 48.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 458,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

