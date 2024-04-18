Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,845 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,621,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,578. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

