Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.4% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $60,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,345,000 after purchasing an additional 771,827 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $423.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,045,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,625,719. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $438.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.40. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

