Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,617,027 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.20.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.93. The company had a trading volume of 32,073,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,450,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

