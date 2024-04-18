Nano (XNO) Price Tops $1.05 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Nano has a market cap of $139.54 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001646 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,618.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.40 or 0.00764567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00127724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00041321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.18 or 0.00184196 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00039853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00106003 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.