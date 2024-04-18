Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Trading Down 3.1%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 2,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Northern Star Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.