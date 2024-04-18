Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Trading Down 3.1%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 2,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Northern Star Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.
Northern Star Resources Company Profile
Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Star Resources
- What are earnings reports?
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.