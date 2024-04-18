ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.08

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 806078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$197.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

