Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Bought by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after buying an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 175,114 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 126,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 63,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,403.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 55,516 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 369,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43,523 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.50. 36,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,600. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $90.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.29.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

