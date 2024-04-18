Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,972 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.92. 1,849,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day moving average is $148.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

