CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) vs. Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Head-To-Head Comparison

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of CES Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Smart Sand shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Smart Sand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CES Energy Solutions and Smart Sand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CES Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $3.17, suggesting a potential downside of 21.52%. Smart Sand has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Smart Sand’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than CES Energy Solutions.

This table compares CES Energy Solutions and Smart Sand’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CES Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.29 13.94 Smart Sand $295.97 million 0.29 $4.65 million $0.14 14.14

Smart Sand has higher revenue and earnings than CES Energy Solutions. CES Energy Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Sand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CES Energy Solutions and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CES Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Smart Sand 1.57% 1.94% 1.33%

Summary

Smart Sand beats CES Energy Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. Its solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products. The company also designs and implements drilling fluid systems and completion solutions for oil and natural gas producers; designs and manufactures production and specialty chemicals for use in the oil and natural gas production and industrial markets; designs, blends, and sells specialty drilling fluids; designs, blends, and sells simulation and production chemicals for oil and gas producers; and operates trucks and trailers to transport drilling fluids to operators in the oil and gas industry. In addition, it provides environmental consulting, water management and transfer services, and drilling fluids waste disposal services; and laboratory services. The company was formerly known as Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. and changed its name to CES Energy Solutions Corp. in June 2017. CES Energy Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

