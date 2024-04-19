Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY) Stock Holdings Lessened by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 846.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 65,711 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $30.34. 8,700 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $43.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.