Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. 19,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,761. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.