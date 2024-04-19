Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. 19,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,761. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $44.72.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
