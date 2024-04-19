Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,995,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.70. 5,181,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,816. The firm has a market cap of $550.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average of $110.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

