Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $13.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.88. 1,135,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,566. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $368.39 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $516.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.