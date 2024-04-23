Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 350,067 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,780,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,067 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 4.9% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $294,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,923 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

