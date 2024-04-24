Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.16. 10,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 30,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.

Converge Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.0074 dividend. This is a boost from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

