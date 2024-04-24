Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 11.7% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $17,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 218,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

