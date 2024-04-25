BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (ZWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Down 0.3 %
TSE ZWB traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$17.82. 106,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,481. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a one year low of C$15.29 and a one year high of C$18.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.32.
