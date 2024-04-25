Ethereum (ETH) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $385.42 billion and approximately $14.05 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,157.93 or 0.04895595 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00055097 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00021356 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,048,136 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.