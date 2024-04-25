VCI Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,937 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,587,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 104,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $82.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,305,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.55. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

